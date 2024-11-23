Fantasy Football
Tyler Mabry

Tyler Mabry News: Elevated for Week 12

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

The Seahawks elevated Mabry from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Mabry was waived from the Seahawks' active roster Monday, but he opted to stick around and signed with Seattle's practice squad Wednesday. Brady Russell (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, and Mabry could serve as the Seahawks' No. 3 tight end behind AJ Barner and Pharaoh Brown if Noah Fant (groin) is unable to play.

Tyler Mabry
Seattle Seahawks
