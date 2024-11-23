Tyler Mabry News: Elevated for Week 12

The Seahawks elevated Mabry from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Mabry was waived from the Seahawks' active roster Monday, but he opted to stick around and signed with Seattle's practice squad Wednesday. Brady Russell (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, and Mabry could serve as the Seahawks' No. 3 tight end behind AJ Barner and Pharaoh Brown if Noah Fant (groin) is unable to play.