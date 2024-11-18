Fantasy Football
Tyler Mabry headshot

Tyler Mabry News: Gets let go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Mabry was waived by the Seahawks on Monday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Mabry was signed to Seattle's 53-man roster Saturday and did play in Sunday's win over the 49ers. However, he saw just one snap on offense and wasn't targeted. It's possible the Maryland product ends up back on the team's practice squad, assuming he is able to clear waivers.

Tyler Mabry
 Free Agent
