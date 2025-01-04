Tyler Mabry News: Getting opportunity in Week 18

Mabry was elevated from the Seahawks' practice squad to their active roster Saturday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Mabry will likely provide tight-end depth for Seattle after Brady Russell (foot) was placed on injured reserve Thursday. If he plays Sunday against the Rams, it will be Mabry's third game of the season. In his prior two contests, the veteran out of Maryland logged four offensive snaps and six special teams snaps without recording any additional stats.