Tyler Mabry News: Reverts to practice squad

The Seahawks reverted Mabry to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Mabry was elevated for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Rams but ended up being inactive for the contest. After spending all of 2023 on Seattle's practice squad, the fourth-year tight end got into two games this season, logging four offensive snaps and six special-teams snaps without posting any other stats. Mabry has just one catch -- a seven-yard TD reception -- over 12 games in his NFL career.