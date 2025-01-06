Fantasy Football
Tyler Mabry

Tyler Mabry News: Reverts to practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

The Seahawks reverted Mabry to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Mabry was elevated for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Rams but ended up being inactive for the contest. After spending all of 2023 on Seattle's practice squad, the fourth-year tight end got into two games this season, logging four offensive snaps and six special-teams snaps without posting any other stats. Mabry has just one catch -- a seven-yard TD reception -- over 12 games in his NFL career.

Tyler Mabry
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
