Tyler Mabry News: Signed to active roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

The Seahawks signed Mabry from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Mabry was unable to make the Seahawks' 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but he opted to stick around on the practice squad. Though he hasn't been elevated this season, he'll be on Seattle's active roster for Sunday's game against San Francisco. With Noah Fant (groin) and Brady Russell (foot) sidelined, Mabry will serve as the Seahawks' No. 3 tight end behind AJ Barner and Pharaoh Brown.

