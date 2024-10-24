Fantasy Football
Tyler Matakevich headshot

Tyler Matakevich Injury: Practice window opens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 24, 2024

The Steelers annoucned Thursday that Matakevich (hamstring) has had his 21-day window to practice while on IR opened, asgdaf reports.

Matakevich was placed on IR due to a hamstring injury mid-September, and he's now missed a total of five games due to the issue. The veteran linebacker is eligible to be activated at any point in the next three weeks, and could return as early as Monday's game against the Giants. He contributed exclusively on special teams in his two appearances this season.

Tyler Matakevich
Pittsburgh Steelers
