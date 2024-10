The Steelers announced Saturday that Matakevich (hamstring) is ruled out for Monday's game against the Giants, Dale Lolley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Matakevich has had his 21-day practice window opened, but he won't be activated from IR in time to take the field Week 8. With Pittsburgh set to benefit from a bye after taking on New York, Matakevich's next chance to play will come Week 10 against the Commanders.