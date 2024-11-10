Fantasy Football
Tyler Matakevich headshot

Tyler Matakevich News: Will play vs. Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Matakevich (hamstring) is not on the Steelers' inactive list for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Dale Lolley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Matakevich was activated off IR on Saturday, and the 2016 seventh-round pick will suit up Sunday. He played on special teams in the first two games of the regular season and logged two solo tackles while playing solely on special teams.

Tyler Matakevich
Pittsburgh Steelers
