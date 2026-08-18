Tyler Moore News: Catches on with Indy
The Colts signed Moore to a contract Tuesday.
Moore was waived by the Giants in early August. The undrafted free agent out of Iowa State likely signed with the Colts due to Carson Towt's (undisclosed) move to injured reserve. Moore is 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds and will likely replace Towt as the tight end trying to make the 53-man roster as a special-teams blocking addition.
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