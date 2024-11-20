Tyler Nubin Injury: Dealing with back issue

Nubin (back) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Nubin appears to be dealing with a back issue following the Giants' Week 11 bye, despite recording 12 total tackles and playing 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps in the Week 10 loss to the Panthers. The 2024 second-round pick from Minnesota is likely to play through the issue in Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay unless he downgrades to no participation Thursday or Friday.