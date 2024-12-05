Tyler Nubin Injury: Dealing with knee injury

Nubin (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Nubin wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, indicating that his knee injury is a recent one. His practice participation Friday will provide clarity on his status heading into Sunday's game against the Giants. If Nubin is unable to play Sunday, Dane Belton (hip) would be the top candidate to start at strong safety alongside free safety Jason Pinnock.