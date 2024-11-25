Tyler Nubin Injury: Estimated as limited

Nubin (back) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimation.

The rookie safety played through a back issue in the Giants' Week 12 loss to the Buccaneers, recording 12 total tackles and one pass defended across 62 defensive snaps. Monday's estimated limited session is likely precautionary, and Nubin is still expected to suit up for the Giants' Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Cowboys unless he downgrades to no practice participation Tuesday or Wednesday.