Tyler Nubin headshot

Tyler Nubin Injury: Recovering well from ankle surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Nubin (ankle) expects to be ready to participate fully in team activities during the upcoming offseason, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Nubin needed a tightrope surgery after suffering a high right ankle sprain in Week 14 versus the Saints, but he believes he's already relatively close to being back to full strength. He projects to start at safety again for the Giants in 2025 after a promising rookie season.

Tyler Nubin
New York Giants
