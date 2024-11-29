Fantasy Football
Tyler Nubin headshot

Tyler Nubin News: Continues tackle tear

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Nubin recorded 12 tackles (five solo), including one for loss, in Thursday's Week 13 loss to the Cowboys.

Nubin battled a back injury early in the week but was able to suit up on Thanksgiving. He finished with a team-leading 12 stops, marking the third straight game he's tallied exactly that tackle total. Nubin has become a strong IDP asset due to his ability to rack up stops.

Tyler Nubin
New York Giants
