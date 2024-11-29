Tyler Nubin News: Continues tackle tear
Nubin recorded 12 tackles (five solo), including one for loss, in Thursday's Week 13 loss to the Cowboys.
Nubin battled a back injury early in the week but was able to suit up on Thanksgiving. He finished with a team-leading 12 stops, marking the third straight game he's tallied exactly that tackle total. Nubin has become a strong IDP asset due to his ability to rack up stops.
