Tyler Nubin News: Paces team in stops Sunday

Nubin tallied nine tackles (five solo), including one for loss, in Sunday's Week 6 defeat against the Bengals.

Nubin has been racking up tackles of late -- he's led New York in stops three straight weeks and has 26 combined tackles during that span. That puts the rookie firmly on the IDP radar, though he doesn't have any interceptions or sacks so far. Nubin has a stranglehold on the starting role at strong safety for the Giants, having played all of the team's defensive snaps in five out of six games this year.