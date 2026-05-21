Tyler Nubin News: Past neck injury

Nubin (neck) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Nubin finished the 2025 season on injured reserve due to a neck injury. The 2024 second-round pick impressed through his first two seasons, recording 176 tackles (106 solo) and three pass breakups through 26 games. He'll likely start at strong safety once again in 2026, although the addition of Jason Pinnock -- a starter for the Giants in 2023 and 2024 -- represents some level of competition.