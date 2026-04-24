Tyler Onyedim News: Lands with Denver

The Broncos selected Onyedim in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 66th overall.

Onyedim (6-foot-4, 292 pounds) wasn't especially disruptive in his four seasons at Iowa State, but he posted 8.5 tackles for loss in his fifth year, his one and only with Texas A&M, which is a solid mark for a tackle. He can play standard defensive tackle or end from a three-man front, as he has standout reach (34 and 1/8 inch arms) to pair with standout short-area explosiveness (32-inch vertical, 111-inch broad jump).