Tyler Ott News: Appears set to play Sunday

Ott, who is questionable due to a personal issue for Sunday's Week 18 matchup against the Cowboys, is expected to be cleared to play upon joining the Commanders in Dallas, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Ott didn't travel with his teammates to Dallas, but it sounds like he's getting there on his own and will join the Commanders in time for Sunday's matchup. Ott hasn't missed a game this season while serving as Washington's long snapper.