Tyler Owens Injury: Missing another game

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said Friday that Owens (shin) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Owens will miss a third consecutive game as he works his way back from a shin injury. The depth safety returned to practice as a limited participant Thursday, but he'll need more time to get healthy before retaking the field. In his four appearances this season, Owens has contributed exclusively on special teams.