Tyler Owens headshot

Tyler Owens Injury: Missing another game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 18, 2024 at 10:21am

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said Friday that Owens (shin) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Owens will miss a third consecutive game as he works his way back from a shin injury. The depth safety returned to practice as a limited participant Thursday, but he'll need more time to get healthy before retaking the field. In his four appearances this season, Owens has contributed exclusively on special teams.

Tyler Owens
Washington Commanders
