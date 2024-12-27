Tyler Owens Injury: Out for Sunday

Owens (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Falcons.

The 23-year-old from Texas Tech played 27 special-teams snaps in the Commanders' Week 16 win over the Eagles, recording three solo tackles. However, it appears Owens sustained an ankle injury in the process, as he was held out of practice all week. Darrick Forrest could see additional special-teams snaps with Owens sidelined in Week 17.