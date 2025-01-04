Fantasy Football
Tyler Owens headshot

Tyler Owens Injury: Placed on IR due to ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

The Commanders placed Owens (ankle) on injured reserve Saturday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Owens will miss the last two games of the season due to an ankle injury. The undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech will end the regular season with 11 tackles (seven solo) and one forced fumble across 12 games while playing solely on special teams. He could be activated off IR and play for the Commanders again, but only if Washington were to make it to the Super Bowl.

Tyler Owens
Washington Commanders
