Tyler Owens Injury: Ruled out for Week 18

Owens (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Dallas, Todd reports.

Owens will miss the final two games of the regular season due to an ankle injury he picked up against the Eagles in Week 16, and he'll now aim to be available for the Commanders' first game of the postseason. Owens will finish the regular season with 11 tackles (seven solo) and one forced fumble across 12 games while serving solely on special teams.