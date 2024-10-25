Tyler Owens News: Good to go vs. Chicago

Owens (shin) was a full practice participant Friday and carries no injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bears.

Owens has been sidelined for the Commanders' last three games due to a shin injury he picked up in Week 4 against the Cardinals. He opened the week with consecutive limited practices, but he managed to finish strong with a full practice Friday and he'll be available for Sunday's contest. Prior to his injury, Owens logged two tackles (one solo) across 61 special-teams snaps over four regular-season games.