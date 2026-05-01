Tyler Pezza News: Headed to Baltimore

The Ravens signed Pezza as an undrafted free agent Friday, Justin Robertson of the team's official site reports.

Pezza played his college ball at Brown, catching 46 passes for 599 yards and seven touchdowns over 10 games in his senior season. The Ravens will provide the tight end with a good chance to prove his NFL upside as they look at replacements for Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar, who both departed in free agency.