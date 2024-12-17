Tyler Scott News: First catch of season in loss

Scott caught a five-yard pass in the Bears' 30-12 loss to the Vikings on Monday.

Scott caught 17 passes for 168 yards as a rookie in 2023, but this year, the receiver has not played more than six percent of the snaps in any game. Against Minnesota, Scott hauled in a pass from backup quarterback Tyson Bagent when the backups were on the field. Expect Scott to remain quiet unless any of the Chicago receivers miss time.