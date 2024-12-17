Tyler Scott News: First catch of season in loss
Scott caught a five-yard pass in the Bears' 30-12 loss to the Vikings on Monday.
Scott caught 17 passes for 168 yards as a rookie in 2023, but this year, the receiver has not played more than six percent of the snaps in any game. Against Minnesota, Scott hauled in a pass from backup quarterback Tyson Bagent when the backups were on the field. Expect Scott to remain quiet unless any of the Chicago receivers miss time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now