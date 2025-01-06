Fantasy Football
Tyler Scott headshot

Tyler Scott News: Plays 20 snaps in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Scott didn't play an offensive snap in the Bears' 24-22 win over the Packers on Sunday.

As a rookie in 2023, Scott caught 17 passes for 168 yards, but after the Bears added Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze in the offseason, Scott never played more than four snaps in a game. The receiver hauled in his only target of the season for five yards in Week 15. Scott just completed the second year of his four-year rookie deal, but he faces an uphill battle in terms of becoming a major part of the Chicago offense.

Tyler Scott
Chicago Bears
