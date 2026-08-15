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Tyler Shough News: Sits out preseason opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 8:30pm

Shough didn't log any action in the Saints' preseason opener versus Jacksonville on Saturday.

Shough, who is slated to be New Orleans' starting QB this season, was among a number of the team's projected starters who didn't suit up. Spencer Rattler, Hunter Dekkers and Zach Wilson all got a chance to lead the team's offense Saturday, and Wilson was arguably the most impressive by completing 11 of 16 pass attempts for 145 yards and the Saints' only passing touchdown. According to Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are expected to again play mostly backups next Saturday in their second preseason contest against the Rams, so Shough may not suit up then either. However, Shough should still get meaningful reps since the Saints have joint practices against both the Cowboys and Rams next week.

Tyler Shough
New Orleans Saints
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