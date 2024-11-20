Tyler Smith Injury: Estimated as DNP

Smith (ankle/knee) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimation, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Smith's estimated DNP on Wednesday comes as no surprise, as the third-year pro sustained an ankle injury in Dallas' Week 11 loss to the Texans. If the Tulsa product's injuries are too significant to overcome for the Week 12 matchup against the Commanders, T.J. Bass will likely serve as the Cowboys' top left guard.