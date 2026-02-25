Tyler Smith Injury: On track for OTAs
Smith underwent minor cleanup surgery on his right knee after the Pro Bowl, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.
With Smith now over two weeks removed from the procedure, the report indicates that the Cowboys' left guard is expected to be 100 percent before the start of the team's offseason program in April. The 2022 first-rounder appeared in 16 regular-season games in 2025 en route to earning his third straight Pro Bowl nod.
