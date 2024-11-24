Tyler Smith Injury: Won't play Week 12

Smith (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Smith suffered an ankle injury during the Cowboys' Week 11 loss to the Texans. He opened the week with consecutive DNPs, and while he was able to practice Friday in a limited capacity, it wasn't enough for him to play Sunday. Smith's next chance to suit up will be Week 13 against the Giants on Thursday, Nov. 28. T.J. Bass is likely to start at left guard Sunday due to Smith's injury.