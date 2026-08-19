Tyler Warren Injury: Coach confirms that TE sustained groin injury

Coach Shane Steichen confirmed Warren suffered a groin injury during Wednesday's joint practice with the Falcons but provided no additional information, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Warren went down on a pass play during the session and limped off the field with a trainer. He eventually returned to the sideline without a helmet and had a wrap on his right groin. Now that the nature of the injury is confirmed, it remains to be seen how much time Warren will require to recover, and his status for Saturday's preseason contest against Atlanta is up in the air.