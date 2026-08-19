Tyler Warren Injury: Exits Wednesday's practice with trainer
Warren suffered an apparent groin injury during Wednesday's practice, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Warren went down Wednesday and had a noticeable limp while leaving the practice field with a trainer, reaching at his right groin as he did so, per Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis. The extent of the injury isn't known, but Warren could be in danger of missing multiple practices with roughly three-and-a-half weeks to go until the Colts' regular-season opener against the Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 13.
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