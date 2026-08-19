Tyler Warren Injury: Groin injury not believed to be serious

Warren (groin) suffered a strained abductor in Wednesday's practice but is expected to return to practice next week, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Warren "is going to be fine," a source told Schultz. The second-year tight end suffered the injury in Wednesday's joint practice with Atlanta and seems unlikely to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Falcons. Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree and Will Mallory figure to see more snaps at the position while Warren is tending to his injury.