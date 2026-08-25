Tyler Warren Injury: Remains out with groin issue
Warren (groin) may not practice this week as the team prepares to have him available for the season opener, Jake Arthur of Roundtable Sports reports.
"We're gonna be pretty smart with Tyler [Warren] this week," said coach Shane Steichen on Tuesday. Warren, who suffered a strained abductor last week in joint practice, is being brought along cautiously and may continue to miss practice with the intent of having him ready to go Week 1. Even if Warren is unable to practice this week or play in the preseason finale, there is still time for the promising second-year tight end to be ready to go without missing regular season games.
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