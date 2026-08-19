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Tyler Warren Injury: Returns to sideline after practice exit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 1:09pm

Warren rejoined his teammates on the sideline without a helmet after suffering an apparent groin injury during Wednesday's practice, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

Warren went down after a pass play and was favoring his right groin as he limped off the field with a member of the Colts' training staff. He still had a slight limp as he returned to the sideline, per Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis, and Warren's lack of helmet and presence of a wrap around his right groin (according to James Boyd of The Athletic) indicate the second-year tight end won't mix into any more drills Wednesday.

Tyler Warren
Indianapolis Colts
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