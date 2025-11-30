Warren didn't miss any practice time during Week 13 prep before he was surprisingly added to the injury report Saturday due to the illness, which Pelissero relays is a stomach issue. The standout rookie was re-evaluated earlier Sunday, and while the Colts haven't provided an update on his status, he appears to have made enough progress overnight to put himself on a path to play. Official word on Warren's availability will be made when the Colts release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.