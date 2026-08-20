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Tyler Warren Injury: Will miss 'about a week' with groin injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Warren (groin) is expected to miss about a week, but his status for Week 1 against the Ravens isn't in any danger, Ian Rapoport of ESPN and NFL Network reports.

Warren won't suit up for Saturday's preseason game against the Falcons, but the groin injury he suffered in practice Wednesday isn't expected to sideline the tight end for an extended period. Once healthy enough to play, the 2025 first-round pick is poised to hold a key role in a Colts passing game that remains without wide receiver Alec Pierce (ankle), who led the team with 1,003 receiving yards in 2025 but is currently on the active/PUP list. Warren ranked second on the Colts with 817 receiving yards during his rookie season.

Tyler Warren
Indianapolis Colts
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