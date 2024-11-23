Fantasy Football
Tyquan Lewis headshot

Tyquan Lewis Injury: Activated off injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

The Colts activated Lewis (calf) from injured reserve Saturday, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Lewis suffered the calf injury on Oct. 1 and was designated to return from injured reserve earlier this week. He's still listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, but this would suggest he's ready to play after or acting fully all week. In four games this season, Lewis has 17 tackles (10 solo), including 1.5 sacks.

Tyquan Lewis
Indianapolis Colts
