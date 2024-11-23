Tyquan Lewis Injury: Activated off injured reserve

The Colts activated Lewis (calf) from injured reserve Saturday, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Lewis suffered the calf injury on Oct. 1 and was designated to return from injured reserve earlier this week. He's still listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, but this would suggest he's ready to play after or acting fully all week. In four games this season, Lewis has 17 tackles (10 solo), including 1.5 sacks.