Tyquan Lewis Injury: Added to injury report Saturday
Lewis (ribs) is questionable to suit up for Sunday's Week 15 game in Denver.
Lewis didn't appear on Indianapolis' injury report throughout the week, but he's now dealing with a rib injury that puts his status for Sunday's matchup in peril. The veteran defensive end missed seven games earlier in the campaign, but that was due to a calf issue. If Lewis sits out Sunday, Isaiah Land could get more defensive snaps.
