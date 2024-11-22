Tyquan Lewis Injury: Labeled as questionable for Week 12

Lewis (calf) is questionable to face Detroit on Sunday, JJ Stankevitz of the Colts' official site reports.

Lewis landed on injured reserve Oct. 1 due to a calf injury. He was designated to return Wednesday and was able to practice in full all week. Indianapolis will need to activate Lewis before he's able to suit up, and that could happen as soon as this weekend with the Colts set to face a talented Lions team.