Lewis (calf/wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Lewis was a full participant in Wednesday's session but was listed as DNP on Thursday and Friday. With Kwity Paye (quadriceps) already ruled out, the Colts could use Lewis' presence off the edge. Dayo Odeyingbo and Laiatu Latu are next up in the rotation off the edge for Indy. Lewis has 15 tackles (10 solo), including 1.0 sacks, through three games.