Tyquan Lewis Injury: Nearing return

Lewis (calf) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

Lewis has been out of action since Sept. 29, but he'll return to practice Wednesday and have his 21-day window opened before he needs to be placed on the 53-man roster. The return of the Ohio State product would be great news for the Colts' defensive front, as they head toward the final third of the season, firmly in the AFC playoff picture.