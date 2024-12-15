Tyquan Lewis News: Good to go versus Denver

Lewis (ribs) was listed as active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Lewis first appeared on this week's injury report with a ribs issue Friday. However, this won't keep him from suiting up for the third game in a row. Across six appearance this season, Lewis has logged 20 tackels and 1.5 sacks. He should continue to play behind starting defensive ends Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo on Sunday.