Tyquan Lewis News: Good to go versus Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Lewis (ribs) was listed as active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Lewis first appeared on this week's injury report with a ribs issue Friday. However, this won't keep him from suiting up for the third game in a row. Across six appearance this season, Lewis has logged 20 tackels and 1.5 sacks. He should continue to play behind starting defensive ends Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo on Sunday.

