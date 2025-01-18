Tyquan Lewis News: Has injury-disrupted 2024 season

Lewis posted 24 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, and forced one fumble over 10 games during the regular season.

After playing in all 17 contests in 2023, Lewis missed seven games in 2024 due to a calf injury. He still finished with just one fewer tackle than in the previous campaign, but his sacks total fell from 4.0 to 1.5. In 2025, Lewis will be in the second year of the two-year contract extension he inked last March.