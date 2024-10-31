Tyquan Thornton Injury: Added to injury report

Thornton (ankle) was limited at practice Thursday.

Thornton practiced fully Wednesday, so it's possible that he tweaked his ankle during Thursday's session. If Thornton is available Sunday against the Titans, he'd profile as a low-percentage fantasy option while working in a New England wideout corps that also includes DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Kendrick Bourne and Ja'Lynn Polk (concussion).