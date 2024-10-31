Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Tyquan Thornton headshot

Tyquan Thornton Injury: Added to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 31, 2024 at 2:59pm

Thornton (ankle) was limited at practice Thursday.

Thornton practiced fully Wednesday, so it's possible that he tweaked his ankle during Thursday's session. If Thornton is available Sunday against the Titans, he'd profile as a low-percentage fantasy option while working in a New England wideout corps that also includes DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Kendrick Bourne and Ja'Lynn Polk (concussion).

Tyquan Thornton
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now