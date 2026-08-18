Tyquan Thornton headshot

Tyquan Thornton Injury: Dealing with hamstring issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Thornton is dealing with a hamstring issue, Pete Sweeney of The Kansas City Star reports.

Thornton left Tuesday's practice session on a cart, and now there's more clarification on what caused the early exit. Hamstring issues can be tricky for receivers, and the timing is unfortunate with the season less than a month away. Thornton's timeline will be set once the severity of the hamstring injury is revealed. Regardless, Cyrus Allen and Jalen Royals should get more opportunities in Thornton's absence.

Tyquan Thornton
Kansas City Chiefs
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