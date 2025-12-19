Rashee Rice and Thornton both remain in the concussion protocol and won't suit up Sunday after failing to practice in any capacity throughout the week. Thornton would need to log a full practice and receive clearance from an independent neurologist to have a chance to clear protocol before Thursday's game against the Broncos, so he looks like a long shot to play Week 17 as well. Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Nikko Remigio and Jalen Royals are the available options at wide receiver for Kansas City this weekend.