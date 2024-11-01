Fantasy Football
Tyquan Thornton News: Cleared for Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Thornton (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans.

After being limited Thursday, Thornton practiced fully Friday, which paves the way for him to be available Sunday against Tennessee. That said, the 2022 second-rounder isn't a high-percentage profile fantasy option these days while working in a wideout corps that also includes DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Kendrick Bourne, Ja'Lynn Polk and K.J. Osborn.

