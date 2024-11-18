Tyquan Thornton News: Finds new opportunity

Thornton signed with the Chiefs' practice squad Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Thornton was waived by the Patriots on Saturday after a disappointing three-year run in New England. The Baylor product was selected in the second round of the 2022 Draft by the team but never lived up to expectations. The 24-year-old had been a healthy scratch each of the last two weeks, but he'll now have an opportunity for a fresh start in Kansas City.