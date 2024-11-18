Fantasy Football
Tyquan Thornton News: Finds new opportunity

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Thornton signed with the Chiefs' practice squad Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Thornton was waived by the Patriots on Saturday after a disappointing three-year run in New England. The Baylor product was selected in the second round of the 2022 Draft by the team but never lived up to expectations. The 24-year-old had been a healthy scratch each of the last two weeks, but he'll now have an opportunity for a fresh start in Kansas City.

