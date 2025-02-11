Tyquan Thornton News: Inks future deal with Kansas City

Thonton signed a reserve/future contract with the Chiefs on Tuesday, Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports reports.

Thornton was waived by the Patriots in mid-November after a disappointing six-game stretch to start the 2024 season, during which he logged just four catches (on eight targets) for 47 yards. The 2022 second-round pick caught on with the Chiefs' practice squad Nov. 18, and while he wasn't elevated to the active roster for the rest of the regular season or postseason, Thornton will have an opportunity to work out with Kansas City during OTAs, minicamp and training camp.